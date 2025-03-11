Jessie Cave, a mother of four, explained that she would not be posting any sexual content on the adult entertainment platform but would share fetishes instead

Jessie Cave Pic/Instagram

'Harry Potter' actor Jessie Cave, widely known for her role as Lavender Brown in the hit franchise is making headlines after announcing that she has joined OnlyFans to get out of debt. The mother of four explained that she would not be posting any sexual content on the adult entertainment platform but would share fetishes instead.

Jessie Cave on joining OnlyFans

On her podcast, Before We Break Up, the actor said, "It's very much geared toward people who have an interest or fetish with hair. I do a lot of videos with my hair on Instagram and I have now for a while. I just noticed that I always get comments. They’re never sexually depraved or lascivious. It's never dirty comments, but I do get lots of interest in the hair thing and I just thought, 'F**k it, I'm going to do something that is very niche.’”

She added, “My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof, etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”

Jessie shares four kids with partner Alfie Brown. They have 3 sons and 1 daughter.

Harry Potter series in the making

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that its much-anticipated "Harry Potter" series will begin filming at Leavesden Studios, the iconic location where the original movies were shot. The series, set to air over a decade, promises to look deeper into character development and expand on Hogwarts' iconic settings. "We're excited to explore Hogwarts more, including the lives of its staff," said showrunner Francesca Gardiner.

The creators are dedicated to accurately portray the canonical ages of the characters. For instance, Severus Snape, potentially played by Paapa Essiedu, will appear in his 30s, while James and Lily Potter will be depicted as 21 years old, their age at the time of their death.

Although casting for Harry, Ron, and Hermione remains under wraps, however, according to Variety, Mark Rylance is being considered for the role of Dumbledore.