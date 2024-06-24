'Harry Potter' series not something I want to do, says Matthew Lewis

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 June,2024 02:13 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
PTI |

The 34-year-old, however, said it would be "interesting" to see his character's evolution as an adult. In the movies, based on the popular books by JK Rowling, the actor portrayed the teenage version of Neville

Matthew Lewis. Pic/AFP

Actor Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in all eight "Harry Potter" films, says he's not planning to be part of the Max series reboot of the franchise.


The 34-year-old, however, said it would be "interesting" to see his character's evolution as an adult. In the movies, based on the popular books by JK Rowling, the actor portrayed the teenage version of Neville.


"It's not something I'm looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at. I'd be very interested to see if it was Neville as an adult ¿ a whole different vibe. That could be interesting. I would certainly look at that and consider it," Lewis told People magazine.


As an actor, Lewis said he is always on the lookout for something new. "The reason I got into this job in the first place was because I have a very short attention span. I am very, very poor at maintaining anything for any length of time. I've had many, many hobbies and passions over the years. Not a single one I still do. I fall madly in love with things and then almost immediately forget about them," he said.

"I've been a nurse, I've been a police officer, I've been a soldier, I've been a wizard, I've been all these different things. I never know what's up next, and I love that," he added. Warner Bros, the parent company of the streamer Max, is eyeing a 2026 premiere for the "Harry Potter" TV series. The makers are yet to reveal the cast.

