Harry Styles enjoys dip with new girlfriend Taylor Russell

Harry Styles enjoys dip with new girlfriend Taylor Russell

Updated on: 30 December,2023 06:41 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

In the snap shared by a fan on Instagram, Styles was all smiles as he emerged from the water after his dip

Harry Styles

Singer-songwriter Harry Styles took a dip in the river Thames. The former One Direction singer, 29, showed off his tattooed torso as he braved the cold water in just a pair of tiny trunks and a bobble hat covering up his new buzz cut, with girlfriend Taylor Russell joining him on his festive swim in the London river.


In the snap shared by a fan on Instagram, Styles was all smiles as he emerged from the water after his dip.


Russell also beamed as she rocked a black unitard and matching woolly hat as she walked down the jetty with the pop icon. As per reports, Styles and Russell have been romantically linked since the summer, following the singer’s split from director Olivia Wilde in November last year and then enjoying a brief rebound smooch with model Emily Ratajkowski.


The hot new couple were first seen together in June and have been looking loved-up ever since. They have been seen on various outings since first sparking romance rumours, including a sightseeing trip near the Plague Column in Vienna on Sunday.

