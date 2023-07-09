Harry Styles gets hit in the face during concert, highlighting disturbing trend of onstage attacks

Disturbing trend of onstage attacks prompts calls for increased safety and respect at live performances by fans

Harry Styles joins the growing list of artists who have recently experienced the unfortunate and alarming trend of being hit in the face during their concerts. In a video that is now widely circulated, Styles can be seen wincing in pain and holding his head after being struck by a small object in the eye during his performance in Vienna. This incident follows a similar occurrence in November when a fan threw Skittles at him, also hitting him in the eye during a concert in Los Angeles.

The incident involving Styles highlights the pressing issue of fan behavior and safety at live performances. He is not alone in facing such incidents, as other artists have also fallen victim to similar attacks. Bebe Rexha required stitches after a concertgoer intentionally threw a phone at her, aiming to hit her. Ava Max was slapped in the face by an attendee who rushed to the stage during one of her shows in Los Angeles. Pink had ashes thrown at her, believed to be someone's mother's ashes, and Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a thrown bracelet. Lil Nas X was also hit by a sexual object at one of his concerts.

Many users went online to state their discomfort at fans throwing objects at performers, one individual tweeted, “What is with these hobgoblins hitting performers in the face with objects? I hope all the singers sue and press charges and you're banned from every concert. Harry Styles is the latest performer to be hit in the face. Drake was yesterday.”

Ultimately, it is vital for everyone to come together and condemn any form of violence or harassment during live performances. Artists deserve to feel safe on stage, and fans should be able to enjoy their favorite artists' performances without being in the presence of harmful actions.