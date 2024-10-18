The former One Direction members shared on Thursday that they were heartbroken by the news of Liam Payne's passing after a tragic fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina

One Direction

Listen to this article Harry Styles to Zayn Malik, One Direction bandmates share touching messages honouring Liam Payne x 00:00

The former One Direction members shared on Thursday that they were heartbroken by the news of Liam Payne's passing after a tragic fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles expressed, "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say, but for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.”

A day after the incident, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik posted heartfelt tributes on their social media.

Liam Payne Death: One Direction members honour singer

Zayn Malik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Zayn Malik shared a throwback photo of himself and Payne, both much younger and asleep in a car with Malik’s head on Payne’s lap. In the next slide, Zayn wrote, "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives,” Malik wrote alongside a throwback photo of the pair sleeping in a car. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f–ks about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, [laughing emoji] I always secretly respected you for it.”

Malik called Payne his “brother” and said, "I can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.”

Harry Styles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Harry posted a picture of Liam from behind, looking toward a crowded arena and wrote, “I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing. His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.”

He added, “The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.”

Louis Tomlinson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91)

Louis posted a picture of himself along with Liam on stage. The Back To You singer wrote, "I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul. I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for."

Talking about how Liam was the most important part of 1D, he said, "Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam."

Louis even wrote a message directed to Payne, "A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be."

"I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was. I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X," he concluded.

About Liam Payne's death

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead on Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, according to local officials. Police in Buenos Aires reported that Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood, a popular area in Argentina's capital. The fall caused severe injuries, and medics confirmed his death at the scene.