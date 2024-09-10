Breaking News
Kirit Somaiya declines BJP's campaign committee appointment
Two killed in house collapse, roads inundated amid heavy showers in Gondia
Opposition slams govt on crash involving car owned by BJP leader's son
BMC relaxes educational criteria for post of executive assistants
Mumbai Customs, DRI destroy drugs worth around Rs 177 crore
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > MeToo accused Harvey Weinstein faces critical health crisis after emergency heart surgery

MeToo accused Harvey Weinstein faces critical health crisis after emergency heart surgery

Updated on: 10 September,2024 10:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Harvey Weinstein, who has been incarcerated while awaiting a second trial on sexual assault and other sex crimes, underwent surgery to address his heart condition.

MeToo accused Harvey Weinstein faces critical health crisis after emergency heart surgery

Harvey Weinstein Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
MeToo accused Harvey Weinstein faces critical health crisis after emergency heart surgery
x
00:00

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein is in critical condition following emergency heart surgery performed earlier on September 9, Monday. The 72-year-old Weinstein was rushed from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital late last night after experiencing severe chest pain, prompting urgent medical intervention, according to Deadline.


Weinstein, who has been incarcerated while awaiting a second trial on sexual assault and other sex crimes, underwent surgery to address his heart condition.
However, despite the operation, sources close to the situation revealed to Deadline that Weinstein remains in "very rough shape" and is described as being in "critical condition."



This latest health crisis for Weinstein comes as he was scheduled to return to a Manhattan courtroom this week.


The troubled producer, whose legal battles have been well-documented since his arrest in May 2018, was slated to appear in court on September 12 before Justice Curtis Faber.

The possibility of this hearing proceeding is now in question, depending on Weinstein's recovery, as per Deadline.

Weinstein's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, confirmed the surgery but offered no further details on his current status.

"According to Craig Rothfeld and Juda Engelmayer, Mr Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital last night due to several medical conditions," Engelmayer stated, adding, "We can confirm that Mr Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today, however, we cannot comment any further than that," as per Deadline.

Engelmayer also expressed gratitude to the New York City Department of Correction and Rikers Island for their swift response.

The former mogul's health issues have been a recurring theme since his incarceration.

Weinstein has faced multiple medical challenges over the past six years, including bouts with COVID-19 and other serious conditions.

His health has often deteriorated at pivotal moments in his legal proceedings, raising questions about the timing and impact of his ailments on his court appearances.

Weinstein's legal troubles began in late 2017, following a series of exposes by the New York Times that detailed decades of alleged abuse.

As per Deadline, convicted in February 2020 on charges of first-degree sexual assault and third-degree rape, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

He is also serving a 16-year sentence in Los Angeles following a separate conviction.

In April 2024, a New York appellate court overturned his 2020 verdict, leading to a formal appeal of his Los Angeles conviction in June.

With Weinstein's health in such a precarious state, the planned retrial for his East Coast rape case, tentatively scheduled to begin on November 12, remains uncertain, as per Deadline.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

harvey weinstein MeToo Entertainment News Entertainment News Update hollywood news Hollywood News Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK