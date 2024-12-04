Breaking News
Have you heard? Maroon 5's apology to Mumbai

Updated on: 04 December,2024 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

On Tuesday evening, fans grooved to their favourite numbers by the American pop rock band Maroon 5. The concert, held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, started a little later than 8 pm

Pics/Anurag Ahire, Instagram

On Tuesday evening, fans grooved to their favourite numbers by the American pop rock band Maroon 5. The concert, held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, started a little later than 8 pm. Singer and record producer Zaden opened the act, followed by DJ Mailbox. Maroon 5’s frontman Adam Levine, on vocals, Jesse Carmichael on keyboard, James Valentine on guitar, Matt Flynn on drums, PJ Morton on keyboard, and Sam Farrar on bass kept the evening energetic and entertaining.  Maroon 5 began their maiden concert in India with Animals, One more night, and an apology. “How’re you doing, Mumbai? Sorry we’re late. I know you guys have been our fans for a long time. But what matters is that we’re finally here,” said Adam. “Will you promise us one thing? We as a band have one rule—that this will be the best f***ing concert of your life,” he added and then called a fan on stage. 



Entertainment News Maroon 5 Legendary Band Music mumbai

