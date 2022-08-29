Heat wave: No ice in drinks for audience during Ricky Gervais shows

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 August,2022 12:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actor-director-writer Ricky Gervais, who has written and directed the British television mockumentary sitcom 'The Office', has banned his audience from having ice in their drinks, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Pic Courtesy: Ricky Gervais Official Instagram Account


The reason? Well, it's something that disturbs his performance on a microscopic level. The comic reckons the clinking of the cubes in people's glasses interrupts the flow of his stand-up shows.


According to Mirror.co.uk, the ban was in force as Ricky, 61, tested out gags at London's Leicester Square Theatre in preparation for taking his new show on the road. 'The Office' star, who is said to have another Netflix special in the works, drew grumbles from fans with his quirky ban.

An audience member joked: "He's a perfectionist, but he needs to chill out." In one of the shows, the sharp-tongued comic turned on someone he spotted nibbling a snack in his seat, snapping: "Didn't have your dinner?" Turning to the audience, he then said: "He's having a f***ing picnic!"

Ricky has already hit the headlines for recruiting his own team of bodyguards for the shows after fellow comedian Dave Chappelle and author Salman Rushdie were both attacked on stage.

The 'After Life' creator bolstered his security detail to protect him while he tests new material at the Soho theatre - which is so small that members of the audience sit just a few feet away from the performers.


