Helen Mirren expresses distaste for Bond films

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. Pics/Wiki commons

British veteran Helen Mirren has deep admiration for former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan, but she says she was never a fan of the spy franchise due its portrayal of women, calling it “drenched” in sexism.

The Oscar-winning actor stars alongside Brosnan in the upcoming series MobLand. “I’m a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan. I mean, massive fan. Obviously, he’s gorgeous, and I think he’s fabulous in MobLand, but he also happens to be one of the nicest people you’ll ever have the pleasure to work with. And indeed Daniel Craig, who I’ve met and know a little bit, is a lovely, gracious person,” Mirren told The Standard in an interview.

At the same time, the actor, 79, said the James Bond franchise is not her ‘thing’. “I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were [portrayed] in it. The whole concept of [the franchise] is drenched and born out of profound sexism,” she said.

Mirren, known for projects like The Queen (2006), Prime Suspect (1991), and The Madness of King George (1994), said she would rather tell the real stories of women who worked in the espionage field. “Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service. And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous. So, I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who’ve worked in that world,” Mirren added.

MobLand is created by Ronan Bennett and also stars Tom Hardy. The crime drama series that premiered on March 30 on Paramount+ will be available for streaming in India on JioHotstar.

