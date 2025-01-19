Henry Cavill and his partner Natalie Viscuso were spotted walking around with a baby stroller by People Magazine. The couple is yet to make an official announcement

Congratulations are in order for Hollywood heartthrob Henry Cavill and his partner Natalie Viscuso, as they have officially welcomed their little bundle of joy into the world! The Superman actor has become a father after welcoming his first child with his girlfriend.

The couple has embarked on an exciting new chapter in their lives as they proudly take on their new roles as parents.

While no additional details regarding the baby's name, gender, or birth date have been revealed, the couple was spotted in Australia on January 18, pushing a baby stroller, as per People magazine.

The couple were spotted enjoying a family outing in the country, where the actor is currently filming the live-action 'Voltron' movie.

When Cavill announced he is expecting his first child

Cavill first shared the news of their growing family back in April 2024. Speaking at 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' premiere in New York City, he expressed his excitement about becoming a father.

"I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that," Cavill told during an interview, according to People magazine.

The actor also marked Father's Day later that year with an Instagram post seeking advice from his followers on parenting, while showcasing his enthusiasm and readiness for this new chapter of life.

Cavill and Viscuso, a producer at Vertigo Entertainment, made their relationship public in April 2021.

Sharing a playful moment on Instagram, Viscuso posted a photo of the two playing chess, humorously captioning it, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win."

Who is Natalie Viscuso?

In 2005, Viscuso featured on season 1 of MTV's My Super Sweet 16. A description of the episode featuring her read, "At 15 years old, Natalie is now living in a $5 million house and cruising around town in her dad's Bentleys and Ferraris. What more could she want? How about being the most popular girl at school?"

On the episode, Viscuso was described as hailing from "sleepy Roswell, NM," but moved to La Jolla, California, with her father and his then-fiancé. She graduated in 2011 with a bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts, where she was also involved in extracurricular activities and received academic honors.

Viscuso is the vice president at Roy Lee's Vertigo Entertainment, a Los Angeles-based production company behind Prime Video's Them: Covenant.

"Genre storytelling has been the beating heart of who I am ever since I was a child. I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to translate that passion into a career and to have done so with some of the best in the business," she wrote on Instagram after news of her new position broke.

Previously, she was the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment. Legendary was one of the companies that produced Cavill's films Man of Steel (2013) and Enola Holmes (2020). She previously worked in the scripted television departments at the Weinstein Company and ITV Studios.