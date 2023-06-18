Makers of the upcoming spy thriller film 'Argylle' have set the official release date of their film

Henry Cavill. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Henry Cavill's spy thriller 'Argylle' to release on this date x 00:00

Makers of the upcoming spy thriller film 'Argylle' have set the official release date of their film.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 2, 2024 before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, 'Argylle' follows the globe-trotting adventures of super-spy Argylle across the U.S., London and other exotic locations and stars Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Matthew Vaughn, 'Argylle' is scripted by Jason Fuchs. The film is produced by Cloudy Productions and Vaughn's regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach serve as executive producers, Deadline reported.

Meanwhile, Henry will be soon seen in 'The Witcher' Season 3, which is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from June 29.

Apart from him, 'The Witcher 'stars Freya Allen, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, Mimi Ndiweni, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring, Wilson Mbomio and Tom Canton in the lead roles.

The upcoming season will be released in two parts. The season's first five episodes will drop on June 29 and the remaining three episodes will be released on July 27.

Notably, Season 3 serves as Cavill's last outing as Geralt before Liam Hemsworth steps into the role for Season 4. Cavill announced he would exit 'The Witcher' back in October 2022, as per Variety.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill said upon his exit.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever