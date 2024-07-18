Glen Powell stated the hybrid schedule will see him coming in two or three times a semester, and highlighted that 'The Running Man' director Edgar Wright "has been very nice."

Glen Powell. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Glen Powell to finish most of his college degree while shooting for 'The Running Man' x 00:00

Actor Glen Powell shared that he will finish most of his college degree over Zoom while filming 'The Running Man' in London, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Glen will head back to the University of Texas at Austin's campus for exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm not going to be sitting in a class with other students on the regular," said Powell. "I'm basically going to be coming back because I have to finish up, but I'm going to be shooting The Running Man in the fall. So I'm going to be in London, but I am going to be going back for proctored exams. So, they're letting me figure it out with distance learning."

The 'Hit Man' star stated the hybrid schedule will see him coming in two or three times a semester, and highlighted that 'The Running Man' director Edgar Wright "has been very nice about letting me finish my degree in the middle of his massive movie."

Powell shared about his plans to finish his degree in May when he said that he was heading back to Texas. "It's like I've earned the ability to go back to my family," he said of his recent career success. "I think this is going to be good for my head, heart and soul," he said of the move.

He will complete his degree in Spanish and Early American History next year. "I think it's really important to my mom and it's more of an emotional thing for me," he said of finishing the degree he started before hitting it big in Hollywood. "Plus, I'm so close, I can taste it," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever