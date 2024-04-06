Sacha Baron Cohen and Isha Fisher announce divorce after 20 years together

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isha Fisher, who have been together for over 20 years, have now put out a joint statement saying that they have mutually decided to part ways

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isha Fisher part ways

Hollywood's one of the most loved couples, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen, have now decided to go their separate ways. In a shocking turn of events, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced their divorce last night, on Friday. The couple, who have been together for over 20 years, have now put out a joint statement saying that they have mutually decided to part ways.

In a long statement, the two have put out on their Instagram stories, the two actors shared that they have filed for divorce last year and that they will always share in their love for their children. In the long statement, the two also requested privacy.

In a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram stories on April 5, Fisher and Cohen wrote, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage,” on a picture of themselves wearing matching tennis clothes.

“We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy,” The statement continued.

It was in 2000 when Cohen first crossed paths with Fisher. The Borat star, in an interview with The New York Times, once talked about their first meeting and shared, “She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and she and I bonded over taking the mick out of the other people at the party. I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, have three kids together. They have always maintained their personal life out of the spotlight. The "Now You See Me" star once admitted that she 'gets nervous' while talking about her personal life.

“I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me,” she told the Australian Women's Weekly."