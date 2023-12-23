Hollywood star Charlie Sheen was attacked at his luxurious Malibu home by a woman. Reportedly, there was a deadly weapon involved

Charlie Sheen

Listen to this article Charlie Sheen attacked by neighbour at Malibu home, suspect arrested x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Charlie Sheen was attacked at his Malibu home The suspect, a woman, is also Sheen`s neighbour The police have arrested the suspect

Hollywood star Charlie Sheen, widely known for his role in the sitcom 'Two and a Half Men was allegedly attacked at his luxury beach home in Malibu. The police reportedly said that the suspect has been arrested and charged with assault. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that officers were called to the star's home for a "battery/disturbance".

"Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have arrested Electra Schrock, 47, for the assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary. The paramedics were called to Mr Sheen's house after the incident but he was not taken to the hospital. The police have not shared any possible motive behind the attack.

Ms Schrock, who is reportedly a neighbour of Mr Sheen was also arrested for using force likely to create great bodily injury. The police did not reveal the kind of 'deadly' weapon used by the attacker.

Entertainment outlets TMZ reported that the attacker forced herself into the hose when Mr Sheen opened the door. "We're told she ripped Charlie's shirt and attempted to strangle him," the reports stated. The outlet reported that this s not the first confrontation between the two neighbours as previously there was an incident that included a sticky liquid being squirted on Sheen's car.

Hollywood star Charlie Sheen, 58, is the son of actor Martin Sheen and notorious for being a Hollywood bad boy with episodes of substance abuse, destructive violence and relationships with porn actresses. He has appeared in films including 'Platoon', 'Wall Street' (alongside his father) and 'Young Guns'.

Sheen has been out of the spotlight for the past six years, focusing on his recovery, parenting his 14-year-old twins Max and Bob, and settling into what he calls a "predictable routine." However, the attention has returned. He is now re-entering the acting industry, beginning with an appearance as himself in two episodes of Chuck Lorre's new Max sports gambling dramedy 'Bookie', starring Sebastian Maniscalco. According to People, 'Bookie' allows Sheen to reteam with the same show creator who famously fired him from 'Two and a Half Men' in 2011 for his erratic behaviour, after which Sheen called Lorre a "clown" and a "turd" during an interview.