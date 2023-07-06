Breaking News
Maharashtra politics: Is Eknath Shinde sulking or on his way out?
Mumbai: Private developer may be booked for clogging drains on NH-48
BMC tender scandal: Private trust’s fake address raises questions
Mumbai: Stainless steel to be used for protective nets in manholes
Mumbai: Three-year-old boy falls from 8th-floor window in Vikhroli building
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Hong Kong born singer Coco Lee dies after suicide attempt

Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies after suicide attempt

Updated on: 06 July,2023 08:16 AM IST  |  Hong Kong
ANI |

Top

Lee was suffering from depression for "a few years" and attempted to take her own life on Sunday. She was hospitalised but could not be brought out of coma and died on Wednesday

Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies after suicide attempt

Coco Lee

Listen to this article
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies after suicide attempt
x
00:00

Following a suicide attempt that left her in coma, famous Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee died on Wednesday, her sisters announced in a social media post, reported CNN.


Her sisters Carol and Nancy said Lee was suffering from depression for "a few years" and attempted to take her own life on Sunday. She was hospitalised but could not be brought out of coma and died on Wednesday. Several media outlets reported she was 48 years old.


This year marks the 30th year of Lee's singing career.


Her R&B sounds combined with Western hip-hop made her prominent in the United States as well. Lee was born in Hong Kong but raised in San Francisco, according to previous CNN reporting. She returned to the city of her birth for a vacation after high school, when she joined a singing contest.

Lee intended to obtain little more than restitution for damaging her mother's car in an accident. She earned first place in the competition, which kicked off her pop career.

Mentioning her career accomplishments, Lee's sisters Carol and Nancy wrote in Instagram and Facebook post, "in the past 29 years, she's won countless international acclaims with top selling songs and has left audience w an astounding impression of her excellent live performances. CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese. We are proud of her!"

"As a family of CoCo, we are very grateful and honored to have such an excellent and outstanding sister," the post continued. "We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel. We know now she has gone to a happier place and no longer suffers from depression; we trust God has her best interest looked after! Now, our greatest responsibility is to take good care of our elderly mother. I hope everyone will pray for this poor old lady & allow us time & privacy in healing."

"Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!" their post concluded, CNN reported.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

hong kong Entertainment News entertaintment hollywood news Hollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK