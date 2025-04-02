Good news for all the House of the Dragon fans! Shooting for the much-anticipated season three of "House Of the Dragon" has finally started in the United Kingdom

A still from House of the Dragon

Listen to this article House of the Dragon Season 3 shooting begins in UK x 00:00

Good news for all the House of the Dragon fans! Shooting for the much-anticipated season three of "House Of the Dragon" has finally started in the United Kingdom, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The series will consist of eight episodes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the show has announced two actors for the new season: Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy) has been cast as Ser Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Ser Torrhen Manderly, as per the outlet.

The production also announced its new directors for the season, which include Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh and Loni Peristere. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the new show is expected to debut sometime in 2026.

They join the show's ensemble cast, which includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim.

Based on on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. Seasons 1 and 2 of House of the Dragons became extremely popular after their release. According to HBO, the debut season averaged at least 29 million viewers per episode--higher than all but the final two seasons of Game of Thrones.

The House of the Dragon showrunner is co-creator Ryan Condal. Also on board is co-creator and executive producer Martin and EPs Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock and Philippa Goslett.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever