How Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez became an internet sensation!

Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez. Pics/AFP

One of the attorneys from Johnny Depp's legal team, Camille Vasquez, seems to have become the internet's favourite as the six-week-long televised trial between the two Hollywood bigwigs came to an end yesterday, resulting in Depp's win against Amber Heard.

Over the course of the trial, while trying to defend her client, the young California lawyer managed to unintentionally turn the limelight on herself and has gone on to become the internet's latest sensation thanks to her legal expertise and in-court brilliance. As per E! News, soon after the verdict was read, Depp's lawyers spoke out outside the courtroom.

She said, "Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning, that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence...

