Hugh Jackman is bulking up

Jackman is consuming 8,000 calories to get into shape to play Wolverine in the new Deadpool movie

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his role as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. The Ryan Reynolds-starrer marks the X-Men actor’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman recently shared his daily meal plan as his bulking phase goes into overdrive to prepare for the iconic role. Sharing a picture of the six meals he will eat in a day, the actor tweeted, “Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you, Chef Mario, for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst becoming Wolverine again.”

Sources reveal that Jackman’s meals include black bass, Patagonia salmon, two chicken burgers and two grass-fed sirloins, which means that the actor is consuming over 8,000 calories a day now as he gets bulked up.

Earlier this year, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jackman shared that he was getting used to consuming 6,000 calories day in preparation for his role as Wolverine. The actor, who was performing as The Music Man on Broadway at that time, had said, “I’m building up. I’m on about 4,500-5,000 calories at the moment. I wore a heart rate monitor [for The Music Man] because my trainer said, ‘I need to know what I’m working with here because I’m trying to bulk you up.’” He added, “I burned 1,500 calories in the show, eight times a week. So she goes: ‘Oh, you gotta eat.’ So now I’m just eating and training.”

