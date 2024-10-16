Breaking News
16 October,2024
Agencies |

The film is based on a true story from the 2008 docu, Song Sung Blue

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson. Pics/AFP

Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are teaming up for a musical feature film. Titled Song Sung Blue, the movie will be directed by Craig Brewer for studio Focus Features. The movie’s cast also include Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir and Hudson Hilbert Hensley.


Song Sung Blue follows the journey of two struggling musicians, played by Hudson and Jackman, who form a tribute band dedicated to iconic American singer-songwriter Neil Diamond. Along the way, they discover that it’s never too late to find love or reignite their passion for life. The film is based on a true story from the 2008 documentary of the same name directed by Greg Kohs.


