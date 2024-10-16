The film is based on a true story from the 2008 docu, Song Sung Blue

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson join forces for musical based on true story x 00:00

Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are teaming up for a musical feature film. Titled Song Sung Blue, the movie will be directed by Craig Brewer for studio Focus Features. The movie’s cast also include Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir and Hudson Hilbert Hensley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Song Sung Blue follows the journey of two struggling musicians, played by Hudson and Jackman, who form a tribute band dedicated to iconic American singer-songwriter Neil Diamond. Along the way, they discover that it’s never too late to find love or reignite their passion for life. The film is based on a true story from the 2008 documentary of the same name directed by Greg Kohs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever