Hugh Jackman tests COVID positive for second time, set to miss 'The Music Man' performances

Clayton will perform the role of Professor Harold Hill alongside Sutton Foster, in all performances of Meredith Willson's musical comedy from June 14-21, as per The Hollywood Reporter

Hugh Jackman. Pic/AFP

Actor Hugh Jackman has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. The actor is set to miss the performances in 'The Music Man' with actor Max Clayton scheduled to perform as the standby.

Clayton will perform the role of Professor Harold Hill alongside Sutton Foster, in all performances of Meredith Willson's musical comedy from June 14-21, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Producer Kate Horton in a statement said, "Once again, standbys and understudies save the day and, in this case, it's Max Clayton to the rescue." "We're excited to see him perform alongside the wonderful Sutton Foster and we wish Hugh a speedy recovery," she added.

Show full article