Breaking News
Palghar bull shark attack victim to get compensation
Russian war trafficking racket: CBI FIR against 19 agents
Here’s how a Mumbai-based team rescued a mentally ill pregnant woman
Mumbai: Survey initiated in Juhu after mid-day exposes pollution norm flouters
Mumbai: Controversy surrounds inauguration of Govandi’s health facility
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > I feel like the female version of Tom Cruise Millie Bobby Brown talks about performing stunts in Damsel
<< Back to Elections 2024

"I feel like the female version of Tom Cruise": Millie Bobby Brown talks about performing stunts in 'Damsel'

Updated on: 09 March,2024 06:30 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Actor Millie Bobby Brown talks about rage, fantasy fiction and the hardest part of shooting her Netflix original 'Damsel'

Millie Bobby Brown and Tom Cruise. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
"I feel like the female version of Tom Cruise": Millie Bobby Brown talks about performing stunts in 'Damsel'
x
00:00

'Stranger Things' actor Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about performing all her stunts on her own in Netflix's new film, 'Damsel', according to The Hollywood Reporter.


"I feel like the female version of Tom Cruise," Brown declared during a recent appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'. "I did all my own stunts from start to finish." Notorious for executing his own death-defying stunts, Cruise reportedly stated of his action work, "No one asked Gene Kelly, 'Why do you dance?'"


This week, Brown clarified that her action job still caused her to feel nervous. "I'm really scared about doing my own stunts. Stunts are scary," she said. "You're just like, 'I'm not physically trained to do this.'"


Despite the fear, the 'Stranger Things' actress kept her eyes on the prize, "You're just like, 'Are we really gonna, like, am I really gonna do that stunt?'" she said. "And then that day they're like, 'Yep, put the harness on.' "

Damsel is a fantasy-action film about Brown's Princess Elodie, who sets out to liberate herself and exact retribution after discovering that the family of the prince she married plans to sacrifice her to a dragon in order to satisfy an old debt. The film also stars Angela Bassett and Robin Wright, the latter of whom recently called Brown "a little powerhouse."

On Drew Barrymore this week, Brown also took a moment to praise her co-stars, saying Bassett is "an amazing person" with "great presence. But she also, you know, to observe her and watch her work, you're just like, 'Wow, you've always been good.'" 'Damsel' releases on Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tom cruise hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK