Starring Alexandra Daddario in the lead role, the third part of the series aims to delve deeper into the mythology of witchcraft and introduce new 'spellbound' families

Alexandra Daddario. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'I'm not a bad actress' says Alexandra Daddario as Mayfair Witches get renewed for Season 3 x 00:00

Alexandra Daddario's supernatural horror thriller Mayfair Witches has been renewed for Season 3 by AMC Networks, reported Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the outlet, the series will be shot in Salem, Massachusetts. Thomas Schnauz (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) has joined as co-showrunner alongside series co-creator Esta Spalding as part of a two-year overall deal with AMC Studios.

Starring Alexandra Daddario in the lead role, the third part of the series aims to delve deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new 'spellbound' families and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem, the infamous town of witch trials and folklore, reported Deadline.

It follows the first two seasons, which were set in New Orleans, the most recent of them ending its run on March 2.

"I am thrilled to welcome Tom Schnauz to our team for the third season of Mayfair Witches," said Spalding, who served as showrunner on Seasons 1 and 2 and is also under an overall deal at AMC Studios as quoted by Deadline.

"A contemporary twist on the Salem story, it promises to be our most delicious yet." added Spalding.

Mayfair Witches Season 3 is executive produced by Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice Immortal Universe for AMC, co-showrunners Spalding and Schnauz, and Michelle Ashford and Tom Williams for AMC Studios.

The series is based on 'The Lives of Mayfair Witches' novel written by Anne Rice.

Actress Daddario recently clapped back at the critics for calling her a bad actress after she received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the satirical series 'The White Lotus'.

"That I'm a bad actress. I'm not a bad actress," she said adding, "I've just done some projects that don't showcase me in the way that I should be showcased. Okay? Director and the writing is everything, and sometime's I'm lit poorly, but I'm not a bad actress. I got an Emmy nomination. How do you think I did that?" reported Deadline.

Daddario is known for portraying key roles in the Percy Jackson film franchise, Hall Pass, Texas Chainsaw and Baywatch.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever