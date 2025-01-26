Breaking News
Hollywood News

In Good Company: Scarlett Johansson and Topher Grace reunite after 20 years

Updated on: 26 January,2025 07:27 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Scarlett Johansson and Topher Grace worked together in the 2004 romantic comedy-drama film, 'In Good Company', written and directed by Paul Weitz

In Good Company: Scarlett Johansson and Topher Grace reunite after 20 years

Scarlett Johansson. Pic/AFP

In Good Company: Scarlett Johansson and Topher Grace reunite after 20 years
Actors Scarlett Johansson and Topher Grace reunited on the daytime talk show Today with Jenna and Friends after nearly 20 years.


The two worked together in the 2004 romantic comedy-drama film, 'In Good Company', written and directed by Paul Weitz.


"We haven't seen each other for I don't want to say it. It's been like decades of time," said Johansson, reported People.


Grace also admitted that he felt nervous when he came to know that Johansson would costar in the movie with him.

"When I got that role, I heard Scarlet was going to do it, and I was a little bit intimidated," he said. "You'd just been nominated for two Golden Globes for different movies."

Johansson, then 19, was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - drama for her work in Girl with a Pearl Earring and Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her work in Lost in Translation, as per the outlet.

"I was like, 'Oh, man,' " he added. "And then, and then I found out that you're so lovely and down to earth. And we had a blast."

'In Good Company' also stars Dennis Quaid.

"We had a great time. It didn't seem like you were. I think we were both equally nervous to work with..." said Johansson. Topher added that they were both nervous to work with Dennis Quaid.

In the 2004 romantic comedy, Grace played a young new boss whose employee, played by Quaid, is the father of his secret girlfriend, played by the Black Widow star, reported People.

