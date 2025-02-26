From luxury cannabis products to home renovation, keeping the Los Angeles wildfires in mind, here’s what nominees will receive even if they don’t win the coveted Oscars trophy

What's inside Oscars 2025 nominees gift bag Pic/AFP, Instagram

As the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gears up for the Oscars 2025 ceremony, reports of the gift bags worth over 6 figures, prepared for its nominees have surfaced, revealing what’s inside them. From luxury cannabis products to home renovation, keeping the Los Angeles wildfires in mind, here’s what celebrities will receive even if they don’t win the coveted trophy.

Inside the Oscars 2025 gift bag

Distinctive Assets, an LA-based marketing firm is handing out the gift bags to nominees. Its founder Lash Fary explained that the goodies have been crafted in a way that can help LA wildfire victims and include brands coined by small businesses, women entrepreneurs, and companies that give back to the community.

The nominees will receive 1 million USD worth of personalised disaster recovery support and home renovation project management that can be passed on to the fire victims. Besides that, the goodie bag consists of a 4-night luxury resort stay, a 5-night wellness retreat, a 5-star hotel stay, skincare, and hair care products, jewellery bar experience, body contouring procedures, chocolate-covered freeze-dried raspberries, luxury cannabis products, dog wear, and toss pillows.

Lash said in a statement, “Whether they pamper themselves or share these bountiful gifts as a care package for a friend who may have recently lost their home, we give these gifts not based on the recipients’ need but out of a desire to brighten someone’s day and to acknowledge a job well done.”

Oscars 2025 to honour LA

After encountering the deadly wildfires, the Academy plans to pay special tribute to Los Angeles, a city known as the "city of dreams" and the heart of the film industry. Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang announced, "We will honour Los Angeles as the city of dreams, showcasing its beauty and resilience, as well as its role as a beacon for filmmakers and creative visionaries for over a century."

The 2025 Academy Awards will be broadcast live by ABC on March 2, starting at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET. The ceremony will also be available for streaming on Hulu. It will also be streamed live in India by Star Movies, and Disney+ Hotstar starting at 4 am IST.