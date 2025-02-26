Breaking News
Navi Mumbai cops destroy seized drugs worth around Rs 10 crore
Pune rape case: Shiv Sena (UBT) protests, security office of bus station vandalised
Santacruz businessman kidnapped for Rs 25 lakh, rescued; 3 arrested
BMC conducts demolition drive in Sakinaka
Trombay woman held in multi-crore stock market fraud case
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Luxury cannabis products home renovation whats inside Oscars 2025 gift bag for nominees

Luxury cannabis products, home renovation - what’s inside Oscars 2025 gift bag for nominees

Updated on: 26 February,2025 11:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

From luxury cannabis products to home renovation, keeping the Los Angeles wildfires in mind, here’s what nominees will receive even if they don’t win the coveted Oscars trophy

Luxury cannabis products, home renovation - what’s inside Oscars 2025 gift bag for nominees

What's inside Oscars 2025 nominees gift bag Pic/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article
Luxury cannabis products, home renovation - what’s inside Oscars 2025 gift bag for nominees
x
00:00

As the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gears up for the Oscars 2025 ceremony, reports of the gift bags worth over 6 figures, prepared for its nominees have surfaced, revealing what’s inside them. From luxury cannabis products to home renovation, keeping the Los Angeles wildfires in mind, here’s what celebrities will receive even if they don’t win the coveted trophy. 


Inside the Oscars 2025 gift bag


Distinctive Assets, an LA-based marketing firm is handing out the gift bags to nominees. Its founder Lash Fary explained that the goodies have been crafted in a way that can help LA wildfire victims and include brands coined by small businesses, women entrepreneurs, and companies that give back to the community. 


The nominees will receive 1 million USD worth of personalised disaster recovery support and home renovation project management that can be passed on to the fire victims. Besides that, the goodie bag consists of a 4-night luxury resort stay, a 5-night wellness retreat, a 5-star hotel stay, skincare, and hair care products, jewellery bar experience, body contouring procedures, chocolate-covered freeze-dried raspberries, luxury cannabis products, dog wear, and toss pillows. 

Lash said in a statement, “Whether they pamper themselves or share these bountiful gifts as a care package for a friend who may have recently lost their home, we give these gifts not based on the recipients’ need but out of a desire to brighten someone’s day and to acknowledge a job well done.”

Oscars 2025 to honour LA

After encountering the deadly wildfires, the Academy plans to pay special tribute to Los Angeles, a city known as the "city of dreams" and the heart of the film industry. Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang announced, "We will honour Los Angeles as the city of dreams, showcasing its beauty and resilience, as well as its role as a beacon for filmmakers and creative visionaries for over a century."

The 2025 Academy Awards will be broadcast live by ABC on March 2, starting at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET. The ceremony will also be available for streaming on Hulu. It will also be streamed live in India by Star Movies, and Disney+ Hotstar starting at 4 am IST.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Oscars 2025 Academy Awards hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK