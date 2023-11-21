International Emmy Awards 2023: Check out complete list of winners

International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das from India won in the comedy category while Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh missed the trophy

The winners of the International Emmy Awards 2023 were announced at a gala event on Monday (local time) in New York. This year's nominations featured various group of 56 candidates from 20 countries across 14 categories. From comedian Vir Das to actors like Martin Freeman and Karla Souza, several other celebs won prestigious awards for their projects.

Check out the complete list of winners below:

1. Best Performance by an Actor

Gustavo Bassani in Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido - Argentina

Martin Freeman in The Responder - United Kingdom - WINNER

Jonas Karlsson in Nattryttarna [Riding in Darkness] - Sweden

Jim Sarbh in Rocket Boys - India

2. Best Performance by an Actress

Connie Nielsen in Drommeren - Karen Blixen Bliver Til - Denmark

Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too - United Kingdom

Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime - Season 2 - India

Karla Souza in La Caida [Dive] - Mexico: WINNER

3. Comedy

Derry Girls - Season 3 - United Kingdom - WINNER (TIE)

El Encargado [The Boss] - Argentina

Le Flambeau - Season 2 [La Flamme] - France

Vir Das: Landing - India - WINNER (TIE)

4. Documentary

Dossie Chapeco - O Jogo Por Tras Da Tragedia - Brazil

Mariupol: The People's Story - United Kingdom - WINNER

Nazijager - Reise In Die Finsternis [Nazi Hunter - Journey Into Darkness] - Germany

Witness - Serigne vs. The EU - Qatar

5. Drama Series

Extraordinary Attorney Woo - South KoreaIosi, El Espia Arrepentido - Argentina

The Devil's Hour - United Kingdom

The Empress - Germany - WINNER

6. Non-Scripted Entertainment

A Ponte - The Bridge Brasil - Brazil - WINNER

Hotel du Temps: Dalida [The Time Hotel: Dalida] - France

Love by A.I. - Japan

The Great British Bake Off - Season 13 - United Kingdom

7. Short-Form Series

Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World] -France - WINNER

Lynchings - BrazilMan vs. Bee - United Kingdom

The Mandela Project - South Africa

8. Sports Documentary

30 Dias Para Ganar - Mexico

Alexia. Labor Omnia Vincit - Spain

Harley & Katya - Australia: WINNER

Two Sides - South Africa

9. Telenovela

Cara e Coragem - Brazil

Pantanal - Brazil

Para Sempre [Forever] - Portugal

Yargi [Family Secrets] - Turkey - WINNER

10. TV Movie/Mini-Series

Chaeboljib Maknaeadeul [Reborn Rich] - South Korea

Infiniti - FranceLa Caida [Dive] - Mexico - WINNER

Life and Death in the Warehouse - United Kingdom

11. Kids: Animation

Menino Maluquinho [The Nutty Boy] - Brazil

Moominvalley - Season 3 - Finland

Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure - Japan

The Smeds and The Smoos - United Kingdom - WINNER

12. Kids: Factual

Built To Survive - Australia - WINNER

Quintal TV - Season 2 [Yard TV] - Brazil

Takalani Sesame - Season 13 - South Africa

Triff... Anne Frank [Meet... Anne Frank] - Germany

13. Kids: Live-Action

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure - Japan

Heartbreak High - Australia - WINNER

Kol Od Balevav [Memory Forest] - Israel

Tierra Incognita - Argentina

14. Arts Programming

Art Is Our Voice, NHK - Japan

Buffy Sainte-Marie, Eagle Vision / White Pine Pictures -Canada- WINNER

Los Tigres Del Norte: Historias Que Contar, Prime Video / Filmadora - Mexico

Music Under the Swastika, The Maestro and the Cellist of Auschwitz, 3B-Produktion GmbH / Deutsche Welle - Germany.

