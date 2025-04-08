'It was not love at first sight' : Kevin Bacon on wife Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin and Kyra formally met on the set of their 1988 movie, Lemon Sky. Recently, on The Drew Barrymore Show, Bacon recalled the initial days of their relationship

Kevin Bacon with wife Kyra Sedgwick. Pic/AFP

Actor Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick have been happily married for more than 35 years.

"I will tell you that I was doing a lot of Off-Broadway, many years before that. I was 19 so she was 12, I think. Her mom had seen me in some plays Off-Broadway, and she knew that little 12-year-old Kyra wanted to be an actor," Bacon recalled, reported People.

"I was buying a sandwich in the deli around the corner. This 12-year-old girl came up and said, 'Hi, I liked you in the play.' And, according to her, I said, 'Thanks, sweetie.' You know, kind of misogynistic," Bacon added.

He continued, "She tells this story that when we first met doing Lemon Sky, she said, 'You know we met in the village after that play that time. Do you remember that?' And I went, 'Yeah I do remember that.' And she went, 'Really?' And I went, 'No,'" as per the outlet.

"So she did not like me. It was not love at first sight," he concluded, as per the outlet.

Bacon and Sedgwick tied the knot in 1988 and are now parents to son Travis, 35, and daughter Sosie, 33, reported People.

