Selena Gomez on negative impacts of body shaming: It's made me a tad bitter'

26 March,2025
ANI |

Top

According to People magazine, in a recent appearance on the 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty Podcast,' Gomez shared her frustrations about the constant scrutiny she faces regarding her appearance.

Selena Gomez speaks about the negative impact of body shaming

Selena Gomez has spoken about the negative impact of body shaming, revealing that comments about her weight make her feel "a tad bitter."


According to People magazine, in a recent appearance on the 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty Podcast,' Gomez shared her frustrations about the constant scrutiny she faces regarding her appearance.


"Everyone has something to say," she said, noting that women are disproportionately affected by body image issues.


Gomez, who has been open about her struggles with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disorder, explained that her weight fluctuates due to her medication. Despite this, she emphasised that she prioritises her health over societal beauty standards.

"I would rather be healthy and take care of myself," she said, adding, "My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me."

The actress and singer also pointed out the double standards in body image discussions, stating that men do not face the same level of scrutiny.

"It's the character that gets judged," she said, adding, "It's the way I'm not white enough, I'm not Mexican enough... nobody cares about those kind of things with men."

Gomez clarified that she does not see herself as a victim but wants to raise awareness about the unfair expectations placed on women.

"I just think it's made me a tad bitter," she admitted.

She also shared her strategies for coping with negative comments, including avoiding social media and focusing on her mental health

