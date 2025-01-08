Breaking News
Torres scam: Customers were lured with cars, bikes and iPhones
Pitbull dog at Mahim beach: Activists say abandoning pet animals is not only illegal, but dangerous too
Maharashtra: 11-storey hub planned at Thane East station
Mumbai: Byculla zoo stops chicken meals for zoo inmates
Mumbai: Temporary house help brutally attacks employer, relative on Day 1 of work
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Jacob Elordi is in talks to star in Ridley Scotts upcoming movie The Dog Stars

Jacob Elordi is in talks to star in Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie The Dog Stars

Updated on: 09 January,2025 06:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

As per reports, if his deal closes, as is expected, Jacob Elordi would play a pilot named Hig who befriends a cranky gunman as they try to outlast a roaming band of scavengers called Reapers

Jacob Elordi is in talks to star in Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie The Dog Stars

Jacob Elordi

Listen to this article
Jacob Elordi is in talks to star in Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie The Dog Stars
x
00:00

Hollywood actor Jacob Elordi is in talks to star in Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie The Dog Stars for 20th Century. The film is a post-apocalyptic thriller.


The actor is said to replace Paul Mescal, who ran into scheduling issues. Mescal, who stars in Scott’s Gladiator sequel, had been poised to star in the film about a catastrophic flu virus that wipes out nearly all of humanity. But he was forced to drop out due to filming Sam Mendes’ Beatles anthology. The project is based on a 2012 novel by Peter Heller, with its screenplay written by Mark L Smith, and is expected to be Scott’s next film after a Bee Gees biopic for Paramount.


As per reports, if his deal closes, as is expected, Jacob Elordi would play a pilot named Hig who befriends a cranky gunman as they try to outlast a roaming band of scavengers called Reapers. During a December conversation with fellow filmmaker Christopher Nolan that followed a Gladiator II screening, Scott hinted that Mescal’s involvement in the project was precarious. “Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So, I may have to let him go,” he told Nolan.


Mescal is rumoured to be playing Paul McCartney. But Elordi, too, has a packed schedule, with both the final season of HBO’s Euphoria and Warner Bros.’ Wuthering Heights opposite Margot Robbie set to go into production in the first quarter of 2025. Scott is said to also be eyeing a spring 2025 start date, so it is unclear which of these productions, if any, push back in order for Elordi to commit to The Dog Stars.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ridley scott hollywood news Hollywood Entertainment News upcoming movie

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK