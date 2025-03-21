Jake Gyllenhaal starrer 'Presumed Innocent' to submit as Limited Series in Emmy 2025. The reason for the switch in categories is that the evolution of 'Presumed Innocent' took place over the last few months

Jake Gyllenhaal. Pic/AFP

The first season of Apply TV+ legal thriller 'Presumed Innocent' will compete in the Limited or Anthology Series categories at the 2025 Emmy Awards, reported Deadline.

This shocking category change after 'Presumed Innocent' was submitted as a drama series for the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, earning star Jake Gyllenhaal a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama. The show is also being featured in various drama category Emmy prognostications.

The reason for the switch in categories is that the evolution of 'Presumed Innocent' took place over the last few months. The show started as a limited series adaptation of Scott Turow's bestselling novel of the same name with no blueprint for a second season, reported Deadline.

When Apple TV+ ordered a second season following the original instalment's breakout success, the initial idea was to follow The White Lotus series model of a new story and largely new cast each season, with a character possibly crossing over, serving as connective tissue.

According to Deadline, 'Presumed Innocent' was submitted as a drama series for the first wave of awards shows it was eligible for much like The White Lotus switched from limited to drama series after Season 1.

Per the Emmy Awards rules & procedures for a series to be considered limited or anthology, "the story arc must be completely resolved within its season, with no ongoing storyline and/or main characters in subsequent seasons", reported Deadline.

Starring Gyllenhaal in the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the first instalment of the anthology series focuses on the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when one of its own is suspected of the crime.

The ensemble cast also includes Ruth Negga, who was nominated for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, where series are not separated by genre, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle and Renate Reinsve.

