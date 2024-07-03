Breaking News
Jamie Dornan reveals heartfelt connection with Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin

Updated on: 03 July,2024 05:39 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson. Pics/AFP

Jamie Dornan, known for his role in the 'Fifty Shades' franchise, recently shared insights into his ongoing friendship with Dakota Johnson, his co-star from the steamy film series.


Dornan, 42, disclosed that he remains in touch with Johnson and is looking forward to spending time with her and her fiance, Chris Martin.


In an interview, Dornan revealed, "I was just texting with her a couple of days ago. I think she's London bound a wee bit over the next few weeks so trying to see her and Chris for dinner," as per E! News.


The actor expressed eagerness to catch up with Johnson and Martin, emphasizing their continued bond beyond their work together on screen.

Johnson, 33, has reciprocated the sentiment, previously describing Dornan as family.

"There was never a time when we didn't get along," she said in an earlier interview, adding, "I know it's weird, but he's like a brother to me."

She further expressed her deep affection for Dornan, stating, "I love Jamie so, so, so much. We were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other."

The actress's recent visit to the UK included supporting Martin, 45, during Coldplay's headlining performance at the Glastonbury Festival on June 29, accompanied by Martin's children Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, from his previous marriage with Gwyneth Paltrow.

Reports obtained by E! News suggest that Johnson and Martin have been privately engaged for several years, highlighting their enduring relationship.

Reflecting on her admiration for Martin's musical talent, Johnson shared with Bustle in March, "I love watching him. I could watch him every day. I don't know how to explain it. I feel like I don't know. I'm watching my favourite being do his most favourite thing."

