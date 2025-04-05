Jamie Lee Curtis honours 'Ella McCay' director James L Brooks

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis and Emma Mackey, who are part of the upcoming 20th Century Studios film 'Ella McCay' , turned up at CinemaCon to honour their legendary director James L Brooks

Jamie Lee Curtis. Pic/AFP

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis and Emma Mackey, who are part of the upcoming 20th Century Studios film 'Ella McCay' , turned up at CinemaCon to honour their legendary director James L Brooks with a Cinema Verite trophy and introduce the first ever look at the comedy.

Set for release from 20th Century Studios on September 19, the comedy, written and directed by Brooks, follows the complicated politics that arise when a young woman's stressful career clashes with a chaotic family life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It stars Mackey in the title role opposite a cast that includes Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Kumail Nanjiani, Spike Fearn, Ayo Edebiri, Rebecca Hall, Julie Kavner, Jack Lowden, Becky Ann Baker, Joey Brooks with Albert Brooks.

Curtis appreciated Mackey's brilliant performance and reveals that she plays her aunt and "Ella's biggest cheerleader," as per the outlet.

She also praised Brooks. "Not every director can confidently say their work has shaped the way we see, feel and understand storytelling, but Jim Brooks can. Jim's work has created beloved characters and stories that feel real, true and profoundly personal."

Curtis continued "Jim is an observer who reflects life back to us with honesty and authenticity that is the essence of cinema verite."

Brooks then said he'll never forget his first preview.

After his acceptance speech, Brooks introduced the first ever footage of the film that revealed strife between Ella and her father, played by Harrelson. She then gets the promotion of a lifetime with a governor, played by Albert Brooks, vacates his position and puts her in the job at 34 years old.

Ella McCay is set for release from 20th Century Studios on September 19, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

