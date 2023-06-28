According to People, Curtis said she had a premonition about her future with the show after watching it for the first time

Jamie Lee Curtis. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Jamie Lee Curtis says 'she just knew' she would join the cast of 'Bear' for Season 2 x 00:00

Actor and producer Jamie Lee Curtis may just be a master of manifestation! The 'Halloween' star opened up about her character on the Hulu comedy-drama 'The Bear' in an Instagram post, detailing how she joined the cast for Season 2, according to People.

Curtis plays the mother of Carmen, Sugar, and Mikey Berzatto, who are played by Jeremy Allen White, Abby Elliot, and Jon Bernthal, respectively, in the critically acclaimed series, which premiered its second season on Thursday.

The show follows a Chicago chef (White) as he deals with the aftermath of a family catastrophe.

"The secrets [sic] is out. We all have them. Every family. Every human being," Curtis captioned a selfie. "The center of the brilliant masterpiece that is commonly referred to as @thebearfx is the story of family secrets and the concentric circles of rage and trauma and grief and humor that revolve around Carmen, Sugar and Michael Berzatto."

According to People, Curtis said she had a premonition about her future with the show after watching it for the first time.

"When I saw the first episode last summer and Sugar asks Carmen if he had spoken to their mother, in that second I knew that I would play her. Don't ask me how. I just knew," she continued in her post. "A year later, after the wild success of the brilliant first season, Chris Storer offered me the role of a lifetime."

The Oscar winner believes that everyone is familiar with a character like Donna. "There's not a person alive who won't relate to what it feels like to be around someone like Donna Berzatto," she continued. "I certainly have my own experiences. That's what makes the show so magnificent. We can relate and commiserate and celebrate all of our communal survival in this thing called...life," reported People."Thank you, Chris and the ENTIRE BEAR family of creative human beings and scene partners for allowing me in to let it rip!" she concluded.

Curtis' message drew praise from her followers.

"I am not exaggerating when I say your performance is the best I have ever seen. Period. Freaking fabulous," one admirer wrote.

"I was blown away. Not surprised. But blown away nonetheless," another commented. "That episode is a standalone masterpiece within a masterpiece. You were perfect."

The Bear has garnered acclaim from critics and fans alike since it premiered last June. Celebrities including Mindy Kaling have shared their love of the story -- and its recipes -- as they've made their own efforts to duplicate some of Carm's dishes from the show in real life, reported People.

