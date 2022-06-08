Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase accused of being violent towards staff

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 June,2022 08:36 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI

However, the magazine then wrote about an incident in October 2015, when Kawase reportedly assaulted a staff member at her production company Kumie's office in Nara City

Naomi Kawase. Pic/AFP


Japanese film director Naomi Kawase, has been accused of violent behaviour towards her staff and crew, including an assault that left an employee's face swollen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on the set of True Mothers in May 2019, when an assistant director touched Kawase to point out there was an issue with a shot, Kawase reportedly shouted "What do you think you are doing?" at the assistant director and kicked him in the stomach, even though there was no suggestion that the contact was inappropriate.




Following the incident, the entire cinematography team, led by Yuta Tsukinaga resigned from the shoot. After a Tokyo-based weekly magazine and scoop factory broke the story, Kawase said on her company's website that the matter had been settled internally.


hollywood news Entertainment News japan

