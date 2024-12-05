Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Jared Leto finds his 2014 Oscar years after mysteriously losing it

Jared Leto finds his 2014 Oscar years after mysteriously losing it

Updated on: 05 December,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

We Crashed actor Jared Leto shares a post on Instagram to reveal that he has found his missing 2014 Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actor in Dallas Buyers Club

Jared Leto finds his 2014 Oscar years after mysteriously losing it

Jared Leto. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Jared Leto finds his 2014 Oscar years after mysteriously losing it
x
00:00

Actor Jared Leto has an interesting revelation related to his award. In 2014, he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 'Dallas Buyers Club', however, in 2021 he shared that he lost the coveted statue in a move three years earlier, reported Page Six.


"It even sounded like the star's staff was trying to initially hide the fact that the award was unaccounted for," as per the outlet.


"I don't think anyone wanted to tell me," said Leto, adding "But I had moved houses in LA and then when we moved, it somehow just magically kind of disappeared."


The actor added, "It could be somewhere, but everyone's searched for it high and low . . . I hope it's in good hands wherever it is. We haven't seen it for quite some time."

When asked if it might've been taken, Leto shared, "I think it's a good possibility . . . it's not something someone accidentally throws in the trash."

But he positively shared, "I hope someone is taking care of it. I remember the night I got it, I passed it around to so many people . . . It was beat up and scratched up, but people had fun taking pictures with it. It's nice to share it, so hopefully someone is taking good care of it."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto)

Recently, Leto posted some pictures on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen holding the Oscar with the caption, "Found my Oscar."

He's been touring with his band and has two more shows this year in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, reported Page Six.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jared leto Academy Awards hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK