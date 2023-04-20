Jason Momoa blows up things as chase gets more thrilling in new 'Fast X' trailer

The second trailer of the upcoming installment of the action-packed movie franchise 'Fast & Furious' was unveiled recently

Pic/ IANS

The second trailer of the upcoming installment of the action-packed movie franchise 'Fast & Furious' was unveiled recently. The 10th film from the series titled 'Fast X' sees Jason Momoa as the villain who has a penchant to blow things up-literally! The trailer gives a glimpse of intense action sequences that the movie promises. The threat, fuelled by ruthless vengeance, emerges from the shadows of the past with a terrifying force. These include the team's lone non-driver Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) operating a sizable truck, Dom's brother and former adversary Jakob (John Cena) playing the role of a jovial uncle, and the eagerly anticipated showdown between Han (Sung Kang), a fan favourite who has been revived, and Shaw, his reformed murderer (Jason Statham).

The film, directed by Louis Leterrier, also stars Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood, Rita Moreno, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. The film, created by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent, has been produced by Universal Pictures. It will be released in theatres on May 19 distributed by Warner Bros Discovery.

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa-starrer 'Aquaman 2' will arrive a little earlier in theatres than expected. As per Deadline, Warner Bros. has moved the release date for the highly-anticipated sequel 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' moving it 5 days forward to Wednesday, December 20 from the previously set Christmas Day. The DC film will open against Sony's Ghostbusters sequel on Wednesday and will face off against Illumination/Universal's Migration on Friday. Blitz Bazawule's feature take of the Broadway musical The Color Purple swaps with Aquaman 2; instead of going on December 20, the movie produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones will go on Christmas Day.

(With inputs from IANS)