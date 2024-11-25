Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Aquaman star Jason Momoa says he finds it fun to suffer from stage fright

Updated on: 25 November,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Jason Momoa has had a film career in Hollywood for decades but also plays bass guitar in the band OOF TATATA and as they completed their first tour

Jason Momoa. Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Jason Momoa says he enjoys suffering from stage fright when he performs with his band. The 45-year-old actor has had a film career in Hollywood for decades but also plays bass guitar in the band OOF TATATA and as they completed their first tour.


"It gives me an opportunity to have two hours to really be scared. I've never done theatre, I've never been on stage — so it's another aspect that I've never gotten into. It is kind of nice being scared and to just entertain people that way,” the actor told people.com.


“It's been fun to experience that."


The “Aquaman” star wants to be "perfect" when performing in front of a crowd but ultimately just wants his audience to have a good time.

He said: "It could be a crowd of 400, it could be a crowd of 1,000, but they're right there. It's so exposed. "And it's not something that if I mess up, it's just like, 'Oh.' You want to be perfect. But I think people are having a good time, so I'm just trying to go out there and spread a little love."

As part of their act, OOF TATATA have covered songs by Led Zeppelin, Stevie Nicks, The Stooges, and Jimi Hendrix, and they began performing in public in April 2024, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Momoa noted that his bandmates are his "best friends" and they have taught him so much about music.

He said: "These are my best friends. They've been playing for the last 20 years, and they actually taught me how to play guitar and how to play drums. They got kids, and they were just giving up on music, and I was like, 'Guys, let's go. Let's put something together."

