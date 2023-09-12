Helmed by James Wan, the film stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman in the lead roles

Jason Momoa. Pic/AFP

Jason Momoa's 'Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom' teaser trailer out now

Makers of the upcoming fantasy action film ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’ have unveiled the film’s first teaser trailer.

Taking to Instagram, production house Warner Bros. India dropped the teaser trailer which they captioned, “Don’t miss the full trailer this Thursday. #Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – Only in cinemas on December 21.”

The full trailer of the film will be unveiled on Thursday.

Helmed by James Wan, the film stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman in the lead roles.

The film is a sequel to the 2018’s action film ‘Aquaman’.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, the logline of the sequel reads, “Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’ is all set to hit the theatres on December 20.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger, reported Deadline.

