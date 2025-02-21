Breaking News
Jason Statham's action thriller 'Mutiny' gets a release date

Updated on: 21 February,2025 07:41 AM IST  |  Washington
Directed by Jean-Francois Richet, Mutiny revolves around Cole Reed (played by Statham), who witnesses the murder of his billionaire boss. However, instead of finding justice, Reed is framed for the crime

Jason Statham. Pic/AFP

Lionsgate has officially announced the release date for 'Mutiny', an upcoming action thriller starring and produced by Jason Statham, according to Deadline. Lionsgate, on Thursday, announced that the film will hit theatres in January next year. 


Directed by Jean-Francois Richet, Mutiny revolves around Cole Reed (played by Statham), who witnesses the murder of his billionaire boss. However, instead of finding justice, Reed is framed for the crime. 


Forced to go on the run, he must uncover the truth behind an international conspiracy. The film also stars Annabelle Wallis and Roland Moller, with a screenplay written by Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis. Statham is also producing the movie alongside Marc Butan.


 Mutiny is set to release in an open slot with no major competition on its opening weekend, reported Deadline. It will arrive a week after Universal's horror-thriller Soulm8te, a spin-off from M3GAN. Meanwhile, Lionsgate has a packed release schedule ahead. 

Following the release of Mel Gibson's action film Flight Risk, the studio is gearing up for The Unbreakable Boy on February 21, 2025. Other upcoming titles include Freaky Tales (April 4) and Hurry Up Tomorrow (May 16). Fans of Jason Statham can mark their calendars for January 9, 2026, to see Mutiny in action-packed style.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

