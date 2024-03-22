"The Beekeeper" follows the story of Adam Clay (Statham), a former member of the covert group 'The Beekeepers

Jason Statham. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Jason Statham's 'The Beekeeper' to make streaming debut on Lionsgate Play in April x 00:00

Actor Jason Statham's action thriller "The Beekeeper" will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play on April 26, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Filmmaker David Ayer, known for movies "Street Kings", "End of Watch", "Suicide Squad", "Bright" and "Fury", has directed the movie from a script by Kurt Wimmer. It was released in theatres in January this year and received positive reviews from the critics.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Beekeeper" follows the story of Adam Clay (Statham), a former member of the covert group 'The Beekeepers.

"After retiring to a peaceful life tending to his bees, Adam is thrust back into action when his elderly neighbour falls victim to a sinister scam," the official plotline read.

Statham, the star of action franchises like "Transporter", "Meg" and "The Expendables", described Clay as a "super soldier" who steps in to protect society.

"Clay has an incredible skill set... When society can't protect itself, he's the person, a Beekeeper, that comes in to recreate the equilibrium. That's what Adam Clay really stands for - he is one of these guys that doesn't really exist. He's almost like this ghost that comes in and course corrects," the actor said in a statement.

"The Beekeeper" also stars Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad and Jeremy Irons.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever