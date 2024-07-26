The actor slammed JD Vance for his past comments that are making headlines now

Jennifer Aniston expressed shock over JD Vance’s past comments that resurfaced this week. The actor called out the GOP vice presidential candidate Vance on her social media after comments from his July 2021 interview went viral.

In the clip she shared, the Hillbilly Elegy author referenced Democratic politicians and claimed that the US was being controlled by “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” In response, Aniston, 55, wrote, “I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States. All I can say is, Mr Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day.”

The Morning Show star, who had previously opened up about her personal IVF story, added, “I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

In the interview, Vance, 39, claimed that Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pete Buttigieg were “people without children” who were controlling the “entire future of the Democrats.” He wondered, “How does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

Vance—who shares sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel with his wife, Usha—was named former President Donald Trump’s running mate on July 15. Harris, 59, who was named by President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, is a stepmom to her husband Doug Emhoff’s two children—son Cole and daughter Ella.

