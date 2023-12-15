Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Jennifer Aniston reveals what it was like filming steamy scene with Jon Hamm

Jennifer Aniston reveals what it was like filming steamy scene with Jon Hamm

Updated on: 15 December,2023 06:56 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

The union strongly recommends intimacy coordinators be present for scenes involving nudity and sex

Jennifer Aniston reveals what it was like filming steamy scene with Jon Hamm

Jennifer Aniston. Pic/AFP

Actress Jennifer Aniston admitted that her sex scene with Jon Hamm was rather choreographed. The actress shared that she felt super comfortable going through the motions with her co-star in ‘The Morning Show’, reports Mirror.co.uk.


In the presence of their director, Mimi Leder, Jennifer said she felt plenty supported. When they were offered, the actors declined to have an intimacy coordinator on set with them. In recent years, an intimacy coordinator has become more normal on sets in Hollywood.  Jennifer told Variety that when she asked to know more about their role, she was told: "Where someone asks you if you’re OK."


As per Mirror.co.uk, she worried that the sex scene would get more awkward and felt both actors were "seasoned" enough to figure it out. However, according to SAG-AFTRA, the role goes much further. They define the role as "an advocate, a liaison between actors and production…in regard to nudity and simulated sex and other intimate and hyper-exposed scenes".


The union strongly recommends intimacy coordinators be present for scenes involving nudity and sex.

Nonetheless, Jennifer explained to Variety in their interview that she was from the "olden days" and trusted her director and editor for guidance. Reese Witherspoon, who was also present for the conversation, dismissed the notion that the scene itself was "explicit". In terms of the more romantic side of relationships her character explores, Jennifer said she has a "bad picker" and radar when it comes to live interests.

