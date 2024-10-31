Jennifer Aniston shared that she backs these leaders because they stand for issues and causes that are important to her too. Here's what she said

Jennifer Aniston

Listen to this article Jennifer Aniston votes for Kamala Harris, advocates for 'sanity and human decency' x 00:00

Jennifer Aniston let her fans know she voted through an Instagram post, where she showed her support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. She shared that she backs these leaders because they stand for issues and causes that are important to her too.

Jennifer Aniston votes for Kamala Harris, championing healthcare

Jennifer Aniston shared that her support is rooted in values like better healthcare, inclusivity, reproductive rights, fair opportunities, prioritizing education, and a balanced economy. She added that her choice reflects a desire for more sensible and compassionate leaders. In encouraging her followers to vote, Aniston, like other stars, emphasized that everyone’s voice counts, no matter where they are. The Murder Mystery star joins celebs like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Eminem in backing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

The Friends star penned, "Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY. Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your VOTE matters."

Taylor Swift backs Kamala Harris

To provide context, here’s what Taylor Swift shared on Instagram: “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

Swift also addressed a fake video circulating online that falsely depicted her endorsing Donald Trump. She expressed concern about AI and misinformation, stating, “It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Announcing her support for Kamala Harris, Swift added, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first-time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady,” she concluded.