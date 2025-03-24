From career revival to dating in her 60s: Jennifer Coolidge shares her journey

Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article

Updated on: 24 March,2025 10:52 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Hollywood actress Jennifer Coolidge has shared that her Emmy-winning act in the OTT series 'The White Lotus' has transformed not just her career, but her dating life at 63

Jennifer Coolidge. Pic/AFP

Hollywood actress Jennifer Coolidge has shared that her Emmy-winning act in the OTT series 'The White Lotus' has transformed not just her career, but her dating life at 63. The actress told 'The Sunday Times', "Even though I play a complete weirdo in 'White Lotus', cute guys come up to me.


This is far better than 'American Pie' because people were really sad about Tanya falling off a boat. These men like you better because they feel that you went through something. That show really upped my game."


The actress, who has found new levels of fame after decades in Hollywood, spoke openly about the prolonged career slump between her early 2000s successes and Mike White casting her in HBO's hit series, reports 'Variety'. From 2006 until 'The White Lotus' in 2021, Coolidge experienced a time during which she was typecast and overlooked.


"I got very odd jobs, I had no guidance at all. I didn't know how to play the game," she added. As per 'Variety', the typecasting problem persisted as casting agents only thought of her as Stifler's Mom from 'American Pie'.  "I played a lot of highly strung rich women, people thought, 'Oh, that's just what she does'," she shared.

Her career revival came courtesy of longtime friend White, creator of 'The White Lotus', who conceived the character of Tanya McQuoid after sharing a tent with Coolidge during an African vacation where she behaved "eccentrically". "Do I think any other director would have chosen me for Tanya? Probably not," Coolidge reflected during the interview.

Despite her recent accolades, including Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards, the actor revealed persistent struggles with self-confidence. Even while promoting the upcoming thriller 'Riff Raff' alongside Bill Murray and Pete Davidson, Coolidge expressed disbelief at her casting alongside such established talents.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

