Jennifer Garner gives glimpse of her intense workout for playing Elektra in 'Deadpool & Wolverine', check out

Jennifer Garner. Pic/AFP

Actor Jennifer Garner gave a glimpse of her intense workout for playing Elektra in 'Deadpool & Wolverine', reported Variety.

Garner shared that Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy originally pitched the role to her while working together on the 2022 film 'The Adam Project.'

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a video revealing her workout plans for the role.

"I remember the moment @slevydirect and @vancityreynolds had the idea for Elektra Natchios to show up in @deadpoolmovie 3-- we were on the set of 'The Adam Project' and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes -- there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two," Garner wrote on Instagram.

Garner posted her Elektra workout regime on Instagram, which included plenty of sai weapon training, aerobics, swimming, boxing, weight lifting, running, jump rope, rowing and more.

"Other than trying to convince my kids' preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn't picked up Elektra's sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit," she wrote. " As this impossible dream became reality, my bestie and OG stunt double @shaunaduggins and I amped up our training, led by @bethjnicely at @thelimitfit: 1x/day, plus whatever homework she assigned for a second workout. Boxing 3x/ week with @flvcothefuture from @matchroomxchurchillgym. And lots and lots of @onepeloton's @becsgentry... We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies."

"I didn't know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list. Shauna and I were in heaven on set with them, with my old pal @thehughjackman, @dafnekeen, @channingtatum, @realwesleysnipes. Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together--truly like a dream. I'm proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn't cut it, guys, but it's a good placeholder until I figure out what does," she added.

Garner originally played Elektra in Ben Affleck's 2003 film "Daredevil" for 20th Century Fox, and she later starred in her own "Elektra" sequel in 2005, reported Variety.

