Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Cyber fraud cases up from Rs 32 cr to Rs 753 cr in 2 years!
Mumbai: Pothole-free roads from Aug 18, thanks to Ganpati bappa
Thane to roll out electric double-decker buses: A first for the city!
Chikungunya cases surge in Juhu: Experts warn of growing numbers
Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Jennifer Garner gives glimpse of her intense workout for playing Elektra in Deadpool Wolverine check out

Jennifer Garner gives glimpse of her intense workout for playing Elektra in 'Deadpool & Wolverine', check out

Updated on: 07 August,2024 01:17 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Actor Jennifer Garner gave a glimpse of her intense workout for playing Elektra in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Jennifer Garner gives glimpse of her intense workout for playing Elektra in 'Deadpool & Wolverine', check out

Jennifer Garner. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Jennifer Garner gives glimpse of her intense workout for playing Elektra in 'Deadpool & Wolverine', check out
x
00:00

Actor Jennifer Garner gave a glimpse of her intense workout for playing Elektra in 'Deadpool & Wolverine', reported Variety.


Garner shared that Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy originally pitched the role to her while working together on the 2022 film 'The Adam Project.'



Taking to her Instagram, she shared a video revealing her workout plans for the role.


"I remember the moment @slevydirect and @vancityreynolds had the idea for Elektra Natchios to show up in @deadpoolmovie 3-- we were on the set of 'The Adam Project' and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes -- there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two," Garner wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

Garner posted her Elektra workout regime on Instagram, which included plenty of sai weapon training, aerobics, swimming, boxing, weight lifting, running, jump rope, rowing and more.

"Other than trying to convince my kids' preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn't picked up Elektra's sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit," she wrote. " As this impossible dream became reality, my bestie and OG stunt double @shaunaduggins and I amped up our training, led by @bethjnicely at @thelimitfit: 1x/day, plus whatever homework she assigned for a second workout. Boxing 3x/ week with @flvcothefuture from @matchroomxchurchillgym. And lots and lots of @onepeloton's @becsgentry... We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies."

"I didn't know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list. Shauna and I were in heaven on set with them, with my old pal @thehughjackman, @dafnekeen, @channingtatum, @realwesleysnipes. Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together--truly like a dream. I'm proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn't cut it, guys, but it's a good placeholder until I figure out what does," she added.

Garner originally played Elektra in Ben Affleck's 2003 film "Daredevil" for 20th Century Fox, and she later starred in her own "Elektra" sequel in 2005, reported Variety.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jennifer garner ryan reynolds hugh jackman Deadpool vs Wolverine hollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK