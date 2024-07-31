Jennifer Garner was at the San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate her return as Elektra in the upcoming film 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Jennifer Garner. Pic/AFP

Jennifer Garner's inaugural San Diego Comic-Con experience took an unexpected turn when she found herself trapped in a hotel elevator for more than an hour.

The actress was at the event to celebrate her return as Elektra in the upcoming film 'Deadpool and Wolverine', according to Deadline.

Garner's day took a dramatic twist at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, California, when she and several others became stuck in an elevator.

The actress took to Instagram to document the unusual situation, sharing a series of videos that captured the escalating drama.

"Hey guys, we're stuck on this elevator," Garner said in her initial video.

"I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool. I could use someone." Her lighthearted approach provided some levity during the ordeal.

By the 11-minute mark, Garner commented on the conditions inside the elevator, "It's toasty. I'm sphitzy; I need to blot."

She joked about the situation, saying, "Don't cut the blue wire is what we're hearing," making the best of the confined circumstances.

At 35 minutes into the episode, Garner, who had taken to sitting on the floor, referenced popular culture with, "I think I heard on an episode of The Office or Brooklyn Nine-Nine or something that you're supposed to sit. So we're sitting."

The situation grew more intense as the minutes passed. At 41 minutes, Garner sang "99 Bottles of Beer" to keep spirits up.

When the 45-minute mark arrived, she revealed that 911 had been called for assistance, according to the report.

The ordeal continued for over an hour, during which Garner serenaded her fellow passengers with Madonna's "Like a Prayer," a nod to the film she was there to promote. The song choice added a touch of humour and camaraderie to the tense situation.

The rescue finally came after an hour and 12 minutes when firefighters managed to pry open the elevator doors.

The moment of freedom was met with cheers from those trapped inside.

Garner's Instagram post about the incident attracted a flood of supportive and amusing comments from celebrities.

Nathan Fillion described the situation as "Terrifying," while Tracee Ellis Ross commended Garner's calm demeanour with, "Oh my! Well done on staying calm."

Gina Torres humorously added, "OMG! Let that be a lesson to all you kids out there! Always pray to Madonna!"

Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, "Okay, no way oh my god how are you so calm," and Aisha Tyler was simply overwhelmed, saying, "OH MY GOD BEYOND."

'Deadpool and Wolverine' was released on July 26 in theatres.

