Jennifer Garner's father William passes away, actor shares emotional tribute
Jennifer Garner's father William passes away, actor shares emotional tribute

Updated on: 03 April,2024 06:38 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

On Monday, the '13 Going on 30' actor revealed on Instagram that her father peacefully passed away at the age of 85 on Saturday

Picture Courtesy/Jennifer Garner's Instagram account

Jennifer Garner has announced the passing of her father, William, in an emotional tribute accompanied by previously unseen family photographs.


On Monday, the '13 Going on 30' actor revealed on Instagram that her father peacefully passed away at the age of 85 on Saturday. The 51-year-old actor reflected on her father's life with "gratitude" for his "gentle demeanour and quiet strength."


Garner reminisced about cherished memories, including his mischievous smile and unwavering support as a devoted "girl dad."


Garner expressed her feelings, saying, "We were with him, singing 'Amazing Grace' as he left us." Despite the inevitability of his passing due to his age and the healthy life he led, the 'Juno' actor acknowledged the unavoidable grief that accompanies such loss.

Acknowledging the invaluable care provided by healthcare workers during her father's final months, Garner expressed appreciation for their efforts in extending his time with loved ones. She shared heartfelt anecdotes and included heartwarming photos capturing their bond, from shared picnics to family portraits.

Garner also shared a clip of the commercial she appeared in with William in 2016.

In a touching conclusion, Garner honoured her father's legacy and thanked supporters for their love and condolences.

Following the post, an outpouring of condolences flooded in from fellow celebrities and fans, with many expressing sympathy and sending love and healing to Garner and her family.

Garner, who grew up in West Virginia alongside her parents and sisters, recently celebrated her parents' 59th wedding anniversary, reflecting on their enduring love and the foundation of happiness they provided for their family.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

