Jennifer Lawrence shows off baby bump on lunch date with Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence. Pic/AFP

Actor Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney recently shared the good news that they are expecting their baby No. 2, reported People. After confirming the news they stepped out together for lunch in Los Angeles together, photos shared by DeuxMoi show.

Lawrence showed off her baby bump in an oversized yellow button-up and baggy black trousers, while Maroney wore a white T-shirt and black pants. Jennifer and Cooke confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child earlier.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2019 are already parents to a 2-year-old son Cy, who they welcomed in February 2022.

Lawrence and Maroney didn't speak much about Cy. "I mean the euphoria of Cy is just, Jesus, it's impossible," she said, who was just a few months old.

"I always tell him, I love you so much it's impossible," she added.

While speaking with fellow actress and mom Cameron Diaz, Lawrence also shared how becoming a mother has influenced her attitude toward paparazzi.

"I was so nervous when I was pregnant," she continued. "I was getting paparazzi, and I was just like, 'How the...am I not going to lose it on these guys when they're taking a picture of my baby?' "

Once Cy was born, however, Lawrence said she "realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else."

"So if he feels that I'm anxious before I leave the house, or I'm angry when we're outside, that's going to impact him," she said to Diaz. "So it's actually done the opposite, where I've gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed, because I don't have a choice. You just have to accept it, and take a deep breath and walk."

"I don't want him to inherit the anxiety and anger that I have," she added, reported People.

