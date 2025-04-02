Jennifer Lawrence welcomes her second child with husband Cooke Maroney

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has embraced motherhood once again. The actress is now officially a mom of two

Pic/Instagram

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has embraced motherhood once again. The actress is now officially a mom of two. The ‘No Hard Feelings’ actress, 34, has welcomed her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actress and Maroney were spotted out for a stroll together in New York City following the birth of their little one. Lawrence and Cookie, 40, who married in October 2019, are also parents to their 3-year-old son Cy. As per ‘People’, Lawrence announced she was expecting her second baby with Maroney via a Vogue Instagram postand article in October 2024.

"Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence. The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney”, the magazine wrote in the post's caption, adding that representatives for Lawrence had confirmed the happy news to the outlet.

The following day, a source confirmed the news with ‘People’ exclusively sharing that Lawrence was "thrilled to be pregnant again”. "She loves being a mom”, the insider said. "She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will be 3 when the new baby arrives”.

Since the birth of her first son, Lawrence has shared that she's been approaching her career differently. The ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ actress told Cameron Diaz in a 2023 conversation for Interview magazine that having a baby caused her to be more selective with the projects she agrees to do.

"There’s no squeezing when you have a baby", Lawrence said. "There’s just home, and it’s the best. It definitely helps weed out projects, 'Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?'”.

