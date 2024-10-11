Jennifer Lopez is enjoying her 'me time' after split with Ben Affleck: ‘I’m not looking for anybody’

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her life after split from Ben Affleck

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is enjoying her “me time” after the much-publicised split from Hollywood star Ben Affleck.

She opened up about her personal journey in a magazine interview. She spoke with comedian Nikki Glaser about a range of meaningful topics, including her upcoming film Unstoppable and what she has learned while navigating a difficult but ultimately illuminating year.

“It’s a lifelong process,” said Lopez, 55, of her ongoing pursuit of self-understanding and discovery through life’s ups and downs. She continued, “I think that’s what I love about life—there’s no arrival point. There’s only getting better and growing if you want to. It’s either growing or dying, and I don’t want to do the dying part. There are times when I thought I figured it out, and then life goes, ‘Let’s send you another thing and see if you fall for it. Let’s see if you really have learned that lesson.’ And I hadn’t.”

As for her dating life, Lopez, who filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, added, “Now I’m excited when you say you’re just going to be on your own. Yes, I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25-30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f****** [do] when it’s just me flying on my own. What if I’m just free?”

Even after Lopez filed for divorce, the two have seemingly remained on amicable terms. On September 14, they reunited for a friendly lunch with four of their five kids.

As per reports, one source of pride for the actor-singer-producer was screening her new movie Unstoppable last month at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the film earned a standing ovation from the crowd. “I felt good,” she said of attending the high-profile première at TIFF. “The movie’s beautiful. I got to see it all done for the first time with the audience in Toronto; and people loved it and responded to the emotion of the movie. It’s one of those great inspirational stories that I think the world needs right now.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever