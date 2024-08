Jennifer Lopez, Jharrel Jerome to star in Anthony Robles' biopic 'Unstoppable'—Check out the first look

The film revolves around the life of wrestler Anthony Robles (Jerome), who was born with one leg and went on to win a national championship in 2011 while competing at Arizona State University

Picture Courtesy/Amazon MGM Studios' Twitter account

Actors Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome are all set to star in the upcoming wrestling biopic, 'Unstoppable', based on the true story of Anthony Robles, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Amazon MGM Studios shared the first-look images of the William Goldenberg-directed film.

Here’s your first look at Unstoppable, the inspiring, true story of Anthony Robles. Starring Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña with Don Cheadle and Jennifer Lopez and in select theaters December 2024. pic.twitter.com/WPe09IBbrA — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) August 8, 2024

The film revolves around the life of wrestler Anthony Robles (Jerome), who was born with one leg and went on to win a national championship in 2011 while competing at Arizona State University.

Lopez portrays Anthony's mother, Judy, while Bobby Cannavale plays his father Rick. Michael Pena, who plays coach Bobby Williams, and Don Cheadle, who plays wrestling coach Shawn Charles, complete the cast.

"Anthony Robles, despite being born without a right leg, rises to become a NCAA Division 1 Champion wrestler ultimately winning a national championship against the school that rejected him, national powerhouse Iowa," the film's official synopsis reads.

'Unstoppable' was produced by Lopez's husband Ben Affleck via the production company he shares with Matt Damon, Artists Equity. Robles also served as a producer on the movie and worked as Jerome's stunt double, performing the complex wrestling moves.

The film is William Goldenberg's directorial debut. He has previously won an Academy Award for his work as an editor on 2013's Argo, as well as scored Oscar nominations for The Imitation Game, Zero Dark Thirty, Seabiscuit and The Insider.

The biopic, based on Robles and Murphy's book 'Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion', is set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Then it will hit select theatres in December, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

